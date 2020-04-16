Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Mr. Asante Berko's Resignation From Office

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, on Wednesday, 15th April, 2020, received the resignation from office of Mr. Asante Berko as Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). This was after he submitted his resignation letter, dated 15th April 2020, to the President.

President Akufo-Addo has accepted Mr. Asante Berko's resignation, and duly notified the Board of Directors of TOR of this development. The President wished him well in his future endeavours.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications