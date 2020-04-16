South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Armed Robbery in Hartebeespoort Dam

15 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation for his alleged role in a cross pavement robbery that took place in Hartbeespoort Dam on 27 July 2019.

It is alleged that two security guards were collecting money from a garage in Hartbeespoort Dam when they were ambushed at gunpoint and stripped of the bag containing an undisclosed amount of money. The group then allegedly drove off in a Nissan double cab.

Investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects, Jan Matshia (54), Elias Mosekwa (53) and Bennett Padi (34) between September 2019 and January this year. The trio made numerous appearances in the Brits Magistrate's Court and they remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the same court on Thursday.

