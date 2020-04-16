South Africa: COVID-19 - Not Only About Health - but Human Rights Too

analysis

There is no doubt that the rapid spread of Covid-19 has significantly altered many facets of everyday life. We may even be witnessing a fundamental re-ordering of the social order as we know it. While the pandemic is primarily a public health issue, it also has a considerable impact on the social, economic and other rights people have.

Freedom of movement is one of the more glaring examples of how the pandemic has affected us all. Travel bans and a strictly enforced lockdown has prevented us from moving about freely.

And while the full economic impact on South Africa is yet to be fully understood, all the signs point towards a looming catastrophe.

What is life going to look like for informal traders who normally sell household goods, clothes and food in markets and on streets if they can no longer trade?

And what of the sex workers who can no longer do business because of regulations enforcing curfews and physical distancing?

What about the many women employed in already exploitative, unregulated and underpaid jobs such as the domestic worker sector?

For all these groups, the pandemic has - in most cases - meant an immediate loss of employment and...