South Africa: Nine Suspects Arrested Following Looting of Businesses in PE Northern Areas

press release

The Eastern Cape SAPS Management has strongly condemned the looting incidents reported in the Port Elizabeth Northern Areas.

A total of 9 arrests have been effected in separate incidents since yesterday morning, 14 April 2020, in connection with the lootings that took place in the Bethesldorp area. The suspects will all face charges relating to business robbery or housebreaking and theft. Additional charge of violating the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act - not been confined to their residence will also be added.

The suspects aged between 23 and 50 years old are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court soon relating to their respective charges.

Due to the high visibility of law enforcement in the area, no further lootings took place last night or today, 15 April 2020. Police will maintain high visibility in these areas to curb further incidents of lootings.

Public Order Policing (POP), Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), private security company, SAPS Bethelsdorp, SAPS Gelvandale and Metro Police were immediately on these scenes. Many of the looting incidents took place simultaneously and the reaction of the police and other law enforcements was swift. Due to the volatility of the situation, POP fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the looting incidents and said, "These acts are purely criminal and are condemned in the strongest possible terms. Community members are warned to refrain from engaging in criminal acts as we will not hesitate to arrest and detain anyone found in contravention of the law. Law Enforcement continue to patrol the area until the situation has returned to normal and will also continue to enforce the Disaster Management Act Regulations".