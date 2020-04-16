Liberia Football Association Makes U.S.$7,500 Donation to the Liberian Government

15 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has presented assorted materials, valued at US$7,500, to the Liberian government's fight against the corona virus disease (COVID-19).

The materials include 264 buckets with faucets, 35 pieces of non-contact thermometers (forehead), 10 cartons of gloves (sterile and non-sterile with sizes 7.5, 8 and 8.5), five cartons of hand sanitizers and five cartons of face masks.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town on 9 April, LFA President Mustapha Raji said it was the FA's way of identifying with the government.

"Today, we came to identify with the government because the disease is not just raging in Liberia but around the world.

"We will continuously engage with all of our members to continue with the awareness around the country," said Raji, whose leadership immediately suspended all footballing activities on 17 March to help eradicate the disease.

Raji was accompanied by Vice President Sekou Konneh, executive committee members Pawala Janyan and Beatrice Mamie Kpoto and technical director Henry Browne, who has been coordinating the FA's contribution.

Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah thanked the LFA on behalf of President George Weah, whom she described as one of the football gurus, National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and all those suspected, confirmed and recovering cases for the donation and promised it will be used for intended purposes.

"We all need to fight this virus. So make sure you don't carry faked news. You should report the correct news to your people. Corona virus is real and is in Liberia.

"It is only Liberia, as a united force together all of us, will be able to make sure we go as never before. We hope that we all continue to hold social distancing," said Dr. Jallah, who was flanked by Deputy Health Minister Francis Kateh.

The LFA also donated materials worth US$2,500 to the sub-associations in Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

One hundred ten (110) buckets with faucets and seven cartons of detergent (Klin soap) were presented in Margibi while 163 buckets with faucets and seven cartons of detergent (Klin soap) were given in Montserrado Counties.

