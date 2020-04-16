Nigeria: Reps Receive March Salary, Defer COVID-19 Donation

16 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim, Hamisu Kabir Matazu & Abdullateef Salau

Members of the House of Representatives have shifted the donation of their two months salaries to April and May this year.

This was sequel to the payment of their March salaries against their earlier pledge. The members started receiving their salaries on Tuesday, Daily Trust gathered.

It could be recalled that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had in a video message announced the donation of the two months salaries to aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation, he had said, will start from the March.

Many members, however, received their payments without the deduction despite their promise to donate two months' salaries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A member of the House who was paid his March salary disclosed to our reporter that many of his colleagues have equally received theirs.

"The Speaker said March and April but members yesterday received March salaries. There's seeming lack of coordination between the leadership and the clerk of NASS who's responsible for transferring the funds," he said.

Another member, Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau) confirmed that he was also paid his March salary. Shocked by the development, Maren contacted the Speaker about the development.

"The Clerk explained to the Speaker, that when the instruction for the deductions was given, it was late because the various banks have already prepared everything regarding the payment of salaries.

"So, since it will not be reversed, the payment will now start from April and then May. You know, the banks are not working," the lawmaker said.

Reacting, the House spokesman, Benjamin Okezie Kali (APC, Abia) stated that the debit authorisation for the month had gone out in line with the standing debit order from the management of the National Assembly to the banks.

"If there are administrative technical hitches, it is not due to the fault of the members but a minor payment system error that will be corrected to effect our unanimous decision that supports the federal government during these trying times," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.