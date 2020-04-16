Sudan: Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies Discusses Living Challenges

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies discussed in its meeting , Wednesday evening, chaired by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the challenges related to the living, providing strategic goods to citizens, and the outcomes of gold and livestock, along with the challenges of smuggling, the banking system reform, and the telecommunications sector.

Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, the committee's Deputy Chairman, noted in press statements that the meeting also discussed the issues related to the mandate of the Finance Ministry over the public funds, the public sector's companies, and the ports, especially the problems in Port Sudan.

He indicated that the meeting has provided an opportunity to deliberate over the economic crisis the Sudanese people are witnessing, stressing that the Sudanese revolution came to solve these issues, on top of which are all aspects of the living issues.

Hamkdouk has commended in his statement the people's patience over the gasoline, bread and gas crisis, he added: "the revolution ambition is to treat the issues that form challenges to the citizens." emphasizing the Sudanese people capability to defy and solve these difficulties.

Hamdouk said that the country has inherited the heavy legacy of thirty years, indicating that capabilities, determination of the people, and will of the components of the transitional authority, will overcome the economic crisis.

He stressed that the formation of the committee from the components of the leadership of the transitional period (the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, and the Forces for Freedom and Change) represent a true expression of the spirit of partnership between these parties.

Prime Minister hamdouk pointed out to the extremely complicated circumstances in which the crisis happened, and the world's war against the corona virus pandemic, stressing the Sudanese people and the world capability to defeat the pandemic.

