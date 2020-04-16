Sudan: (64,168) Families Under Umbrella of Health Insurance in S. Kordufan

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The Director of Health Insurance Fund, South Kordufan Branch, Kamel al- Fadil al- Doudo, affirmed that the fund started implementing the initiative of the social support in implementation of the transitional government policy, the directives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and the National Federal Health Insurance Fund for the inclusion of one million families under the umbrella of health insurance with the support of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which has set different standards for the Sudan's states.

He said that the fund is working to establish health service delivery, and expand health centers in the areas with high population density.

He added that the partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Fund based on the provision of the medical staff, the medical supplies for providing medical treatment, stressing the endeavor for providing a distinguished service that satisfies the aspirations of the state's people.

