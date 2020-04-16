Sudan: Interior Minister Chairs Meeting for Establishment of Supplies Investigation Force

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior Maj. Gen. (police), Al- Terefi Iddris Dafuallah, has chaired the meeting for the establishment of the Supply Investigations Force, in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Medani Abbas Medani, the Police Director General, Maj. Gen. (police) Adel Mohamed Ahmed Bashayer, and representatives of the police bodies and departments.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, said in a statement (to the police press office), that the meeting has discussed the reasons for establishing a new department for the Supply Investigation that is specialized in the control of the markets, the prices, to discovering locations for storing strategic commodities such as sugar, flour and petroleum products, especially after the Council of Ministers has praised the great seizures' achieved by the Department of Supply Investigation during a short time.

He indicated that the meeting has stressed on the provision of the technical and logistical support to the administration, and to provide all its technical needs in order to play its full role in protecting the national economy, the fighting of manipulators with the people's food, praising the cooperation of citizens and its committees in the discover of these crimes which lead to the prices increases and scarcity in the markets.