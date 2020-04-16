Liberia: 'Lack of Due Diligence' - Collaborating Political Parties Want Lawmakers Reject Weah's Plan to Pay Banks' Marketers Loans

Monrovia — Liberia's four major opposition political parties have called on the Legislature to disapprove President George Weah's request to pay loans market women and petty traders owed banks prior to the Coronavirus outbreak. The opposition claim that the plan lacks due diligence.

President Weah, as part of his proposed COVID-19 stimulus package contained in his modified State of Emergency presented to the Legislature for approval, offered to pay loans owed by market women and small informal petty traders in affected counties.

The President, in his proposal, stated that several market women and small informal petty traders, who have loans with commercial banks and other creditors, will suffer significantly from the loss of number of selling and trading days occasioned by the "Stay-At-Home order."

The Government, he said, was working with lenders to show some understanding to vulnerable borrowers.

"... I propose to the Honorable Legislature that the Government fully pays the loans owed by market women, and petty and small traders in affected counties as part of the requested budgetary reallocation. This will be a strong stimulus to these individuals. They have built their businesses from scratch with little or no help from the Government and deserve protection during these trying times. This program will further help the banks to increase lending to new borrowers."

However, in its respond to the President's proposal, the CPP, comprising of Liberia's top opposition political parties including the Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP) Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP), stated that that proposal lacks due diligence because it does not specify the number of persons to benefit, the total amount of loans to be defrayed, or who the creditors are, leaving this burden to the Legislature.

On the backdrop of these ambiguities, the CPP has warned that Liberia will not only return to US$25 million mop up exercise controversy, but will be giving the President a blank check which was never intended by the Constitution.

"This indicates a lack of due diligence on the actual amount required to fund this intervention and could open the door to serious fraud and abuse. Much like the US$25 million that was intended for mopping up excess Liberian dollars," the CPP wrote in their respond the President.

"If the Legislature approves, they would be giving the President a blank check which was never intended by the Constitution, even in times of a State of Emergency."

The CPP, writing further said the proposal does not identify any investigative mechanism that exists to ensure legitimacy of these loans, and of the recipients of these payments.

"Who are the 'other creditors' to whom the President refers? Are they Susu Clubs, Credit Unions, friends? What are the controls in place to ensure that we do not have a repeat of the 'Mop Up Exercise' where unknown, unregistered, and nonexistent Forex Exchange Bureaus and businesses were used to 'buy' USD," the CPP questioned.

Without these controls in place, the CPP also warned that this would be an easy avenue for the government to channel money to cronies and a select number of CDCians (ruling partisans) in the various communities under the guise of paying the loans of market women and petty traders.

It argued that the lack of monitoring and compliance measures puts donor and government funds at a huge risk of not being expended for the intended purpose.

And rather than rebuild public trust around transparency and accountability, the CPP stated that "the President, yet again, is looking to exploit a public health threat which the country faces for financial gains through malpractices to benefit himself and his friends."

Recommendations

The CPP, in its recommendations, said that until more clarity is given on the potential beneficiaries including the exact amount owed by each potential beneficiary, the financial institutions owed, and the grand total of the loans, the proposal should not be approved.

"The legislature must not be seen as giving approval in the dark," the opposition political parties said.

Even if a listing of beneficiaries and the amount owed is presented along with the financial institutions concerned, the CPP called for such listing to be subjected to verification by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) before payment is done.

The 'other creditors' as alluded by the President, the parties claimed, creates a big opening for fraud as was the case with the US$25 million mop-up exercise.

It added that channeling payments through these informal means presents too many loopholes for theft and political manipulation and should be abandoned as it is a dangerous option.

Instead of giving the money to creditors, the group wants the Government to consider giving it directly to the women and petty traders to be able to restart their businesses when the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

This way, it expressed confidence that these business will be able to repay their debt while contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The collaboration called on Government to negotiate with creditors to extend the payment terms for these market women and petty traders so that they are able to grow their businesses and pay back their debt.

CPP's Respond to Gov't Food Aid Package

Meanwhile, the CPP, responding to the President's proposed food aid package, said the proposal does not identify the budgetary items that will be cut to raise the US$25 million, leaving that difficult exercise to the Legislature, which is not privy to all the facts to make an informed decision.

The President has proposed a re-appropriation of US$25 million in the current Fiscal Year budget to support food distribution to households in designated affected counties for the period of 60 days.

The President furthered that the full costing to cover this period in affected and other areas may add up to around $40 million, adding that the World Bank has agreed to finance this gap off-budget to the tune of US$10 million, using resources reallocated from existing projects.

The proposal does not identify which existing projects will suffer as a result of the World Bank's reallocation of the US$10 million contribution.

The CPP furthered that the term 'designated counties' as used by the President indicates that some counties will be left out of the distribution, something it said is unjustifiable.

"Given how small our country is and the interconnectedness of our people, if seems unjustifiable that there is a county in Liberia that can be excluded from the government's food aid program," the parties said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the CPP is calling on the Legislature to ensure that funding requirements for effective holistic fight against COVID-19 secured before approving US$40 million for a food aid program.

And these include adequate and prompt payment of salaries and incentives of health workers, purchase of equipment including ventilators, personal protective equipment, hospital beds, etc.

In addition, the Legislature should assure that the Government has the capacity to make timely payment of civil servant salaries, as the current delay in the monthly payment of civil servants' salaries is still an issue of concern.

It called on the Government to identify the proposed sources or budget lines to be cut to fund the US$25 million program and specify the World Bank projects that will suffer cuts in order to fund the food aid program.

When convinced about the availability of fiscal space to fund the holistic COVID-19 fight, the collaborating parties want priorities in the food aid program to be given to orphanages; the elderly, the disabled community and other vulnerable groups.

"A comprehensive distribution plan must be developed that clearly address issues such as who benefits, the frequency of distribution as well as the composition of the food aid. This strategy must be approved by the Legislature."

The Government, the CPP added, should include the World Food Program as a core member of the National Steering Committee that should work out a purchasing and distribution scheme of food supplies that are inclusive of all local producers and importers of staple food commodities.

To raise the public confidence in the fair distribution of the food aid program, the partied called on the committee in charge of the food aid to incorporate representations from recognized and reputable religious, traditional, youth and student groups, and other eminent citizens in the society.

