Sudan: U.S. Court Closes USS Cole Case Against Sudan

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The US court handling the dispute between Khartoum and the families of the US frigate Cole, has ordered the closure of the case as the two sides have reached an out of the court agreement.

The Judge, Robert Doumar, of the senior US district court of Eastern Virginia, closed the case of the victims of USS Cole bombing against the Government of Sudan on Monday, bowing to a joint stipulation submitted by the two disputing parties, ending years of waiting and paving the way for the US to lift the name of the Sudan from the list of countries it considered sponsor of international terrorism.

Sudan has made it clear in the agreement that Khartoum has nothing to do with international terrorism and that it has resorted to this arrangement because the successive us administrations, including that under president Trump, have made it a prerequisite to pay the compensation for Sudan to be removed from that list.

Sudan has agreed thus to pay some 30 million dollars for the settlement.

Robert Doumar Senior US District Judge in Eastern Virginia signed an order close the case on Monday 13 April. "It is so ordered" reads the decision.