Sudan: Armed Forces Renews Its Pledge to Prevent Attempts to Undermine People's Gains

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Wednesday issued a statement affirming the adherence to the role of the Armed Forces and the other regular forces in keeping the national security.

The statement stressed that the Armed Forces remained throughout its history as one body and operated professionally in accordance with the laws and regulations governing its performance, pointing out since the Revolution of December 19 the military component represented an integral part of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and representative of all the regular forces as one of the makers of the revolution and an inseparable part of it.

The statement stressed that the Armed Forces will remain committed to the covenant it has made for itself and for the Sudanese people to safeguard the gains of the Revolution and to move the transitional period to safety and completing its responsibilities, in addition to the adherence to implementation of the constitutional duty of the armed forces to maintain the country's national security.

The statement pointed to the various meetings held between the military component and the Forces of Freedom and Change, as the parties of the Constitutional Document for the transitional period, and in the presence of the Prime Minister, to review the security situation and to discuss issues of people's livelihood and the rest of the transitional period's endeavors in order to advance the performance process, especially in the economic and peace issues, adding that the outputs of these meetings were agreement on a matrix that its implementation has started, a matter which confirms the genuine affiliation of the military component to the transitional government and the implementation of its goals and objectives.

The Armed Forces' statement referred to the numerous negative news spread in the arena which are harmful to the Sudanese national security, affirming that these ill-intentioned rumors will never affect strength, coherence and unity of the Armed Forces and the regular forces, but will instead will increase their strength and determination to preserve and defend the country's unity, in complete coordination and harmony among all the security systems of the country.

The Armed Forces has renewed its pledge to the people that it will not allow any undermining to the gains and will of the Sudanese people, calling on the people not to give heed the rumors and to all those who seek discord between the Armed Forces and its components and the other regular forces.

The statement affirmed that the Armed Forces will spare no effort to defend the beloved country and the revolutionary people.