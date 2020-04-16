Sudan: Ministry of Finance Issues Press Release On Salary Structure's Improvement

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has issued a statement on the improvement of salary structure and increase of wages of civil servants in the country, according to the graduation of workers in the job ladder.

Hereunder SUNA provides unofficial translation of the statement text:

Within the framework of promoting job performance and improving the salary structure for workers in the state, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has endeavored to set a vision to achieve the goals of the state and improve the standard of living of workers.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, issued a decision forming a committee to study, manipulate, and improve the salary structure in the state institutions in the public sector according to the conditions of public service.

The committee, led by Professor Abdel-Mohsin Mustafa, has to come out with a scientific vision that enables the state to change the salary structure according to the hierarchy of the career ladder for the workers in the public sector institutions.

The committee recommended increasing the wages of civil servants at an average of 569% between the levels of the career ladder by raising the minimum wage from 425 pounds to 3,000 pounds (seven times) with a significant and remarkable change in the history of the civil service in improving wages for workers in the country according to a renewed vision that will surely change the improvement of the living conditions of the workers in the country.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning gave direction on the disbursement of the salaries of the month of April to start from now and that the differences of the increase in the salary of the month of April in the new salary structure to be paid with the salary of the month of May.

The Finance Minister announced that the wages increased by 569% on average between the steps of the career ladder.

He affirmed, in a tweet on "Twitter" Tuesday, the raising of the minimum wage from 425 pounds to 3,000 pounds per month.

Dr. Al-Badawi said that the increases came within the framework of their endeavors to raise the living capacities, reform the imbalance in the salary structure and solve the real problem in civil service wages, explaining that the increase came after several studies conducted by the Wages Handling Committee.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.