Sudan: Ministry of Finance Issues Press Release On Salary Structure's Improvement

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has issued a statement on the improvement of salary structure and increase of wages of civil servants in the country, according to the graduation of workers in the job ladder.

Hereunder SUNA provides unofficial translation of the statement text:

Within the framework of promoting job performance and improving the salary structure for workers in the state, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has endeavored to set a vision to achieve the goals of the state and improve the standard of living of workers.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, issued a decision forming a committee to study, manipulate, and improve the salary structure in the state institutions in the public sector according to the conditions of public service.

The committee, led by Professor Abdel-Mohsin Mustafa, has to come out with a scientific vision that enables the state to change the salary structure according to the hierarchy of the career ladder for the workers in the public sector institutions.

The committee recommended increasing the wages of civil servants at an average of 569% between the levels of the career ladder by raising the minimum wage from 425 pounds to 3,000 pounds (seven times) with a significant and remarkable change in the history of the civil service in improving wages for workers in the country according to a renewed vision that will surely change the improvement of the living conditions of the workers in the country.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning gave direction on the disbursement of the salaries of the month of April to start from now and that the differences of the increase in the salary of the month of April in the new salary structure to be paid with the salary of the month of May.

The Finance Minister announced that the wages increased by 569% on average between the steps of the career ladder.

He affirmed, in a tweet on "Twitter" Tuesday, the raising of the minimum wage from 425 pounds to 3,000 pounds per month.

Dr. Al-Badawi said that the increases came within the framework of their endeavors to raise the living capacities, reform the imbalance in the salary structure and solve the real problem in civil service wages, explaining that the increase came after several studies conducted by the Wages Handling Committee.