Sudan: UN Affirms Support to Government Efforts to Combat Corona Virus

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, Professor Siddig Tawer, met at his office in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, with Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, the United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan.

In a press statement, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son affirmed the UN's support to the efforts of the government to combat the corona virus in the country.

She said that the corona pandemic is passing through a critical stage in which the infection cases accelerates, a matter that requires governmental and societal solidarity in this regard.

The UN's coordinator urged the need to report and conduct the medical examinations for the suspected cases, and to isolate them to ensure prevention of the spread of the virus among the citizens.