Sudan: All Components of Armed Forces Are At Heart of One Man - Daglo

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, affirmed that the Armed Forces, with all its components, are at the heart of one man, and work for the promotion and protection of the country.

He indicated in a press statement Wednesday evening, at the Friendship Hall, following the first meeting of the Higher Committee for the Economic Emergencies: "We say to the promoters of temptations and rumors that the Armed Forces are the Rapid Support Force and that the Rapid Support Force is the Armed Forces,", adding: (our only one concern is the country's maintenance, security and stability).