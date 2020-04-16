Sudan: Daglo Chairs First Meeting of Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Chaired, Wednesday, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, the first meeting of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies in the presence of the committee's Deputy Chairman Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, and the three parties of the transitional authority (the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, and the Forces of Freedom and Change).

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council saluted in a press statement after the meeting the Sudanese people on the first anniversary of the glorious December revolution, the military and civilian martyrs of the Sudanese revolution, praising the Sudanese people for their patience over the crisis and the economic challenges.

He pointed to the stifling economic crisis in the Sudan, stressing the need for uniting ranks and the people's concerted efforts, the rejection of regionalism and racism to overcome these crisis.

He noted to the formation of this committee after a long and intensive meetings between the authority three components, which are among its most important duties is the work for the resolution of the stifling living issues by providing the necessary goods, the saving of the agricultural season, and the advancement of the national economy.

He called for the need to redouble efforts to increase production, and to take the responsibility and faithfully work without impartiality for the safety of the country.

Daglo has demanded the currencies' and gold traders, and the commodities smugglers to uphold the spirit of national responsibility, and to not only give concern to their personal interests, praising the support of national businessmen and their contribution in addressing the challenges, appealing to the people to unite to bring the country to safety.

Daglo assured the Sudanese people that in the near future, this crisis will be successfully passed, "and we are more powerful will do that", he added.