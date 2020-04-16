Sudan: Attorney General Denies Delegation of Powers to Committee for Dismantling 30th June Regime

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecutor has denied that he delegated his powers to the committee assigned to dismantle the 30th June regime, affirming that the Public Prosecution is an independent body of the state which exercises its powers and functions in accordance with the Public Prosecution Law of 2017 and the Criminal Procedures Law for the year 1991.

The Public Prosecutor said in statement issued, Wednesday, denied news report carried by the social media that the Public Prosecutor delegated his powers to the committee assigned to dismantle the 30th June regime.

The statement described the news reports as incorrect.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.