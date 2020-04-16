Sudan: Attorney General Denies Delegation of Powers to Committee for Dismantling 30th June Regime

Khartoum — The Public Prosecutor has denied that he delegated his powers to the committee assigned to dismantle the 30th June regime, affirming that the Public Prosecution is an independent body of the state which exercises its powers and functions in accordance with the Public Prosecution Law of 2017 and the Criminal Procedures Law for the year 1991.

The Public Prosecutor said in statement issued, Wednesday, denied news report carried by the social media that the Public Prosecutor delegated his powers to the committee assigned to dismantle the 30th June regime.

The statement described the news reports as incorrect.