Sudan: Second Batch of Chinese Medical Support Arrives

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The second consignment of medical materials donated to Sudan by Jak Ma Foundation to combat coronvirus arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday aboard an Ethiopian Cargo plane.

The Ambassador of China, Ma Xinmin, stressed upon receiving the plane that the peoples are facing a common enemy, which is (Covid 19), affirming importance of international cooperation in the health field to combat and contain the epidemic.

He called for enhancement of the international policies and strengthening the coordination measures to control the pandemic.

