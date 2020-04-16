Sudan: Governor of Khartoum State Announces Details of Total Lockdown and Shopping Time

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, stated in a statement he issued Wednesday that a meeting between the state and the Security and Defence Committee has underscored the importance of imposition of the total curfew for 24 hours as of April 18, 2020 for a period of three weeks.

He stated in a statement he issued Wednesday that the citizens are allowed to move for shopping from 06:00 a.m. until 01:00 p.m. every day.

The Wali (governor) pointed out that the lockdown also includes closure of the Nile bridges, while the movement will be limited within each district separately.

The statement indicated that the operation of all means of transportation is prohibited throughout the day, adding that the all previous passing permits are considered cancelled as of Saturday, April 18, and that the authorities or persons who want to obtain pass permits for them shall coordinate with Command of the Central Military Area to obtain new permits.

The Wali (governor) renewed his assurances to citizens that the consumer goods and food will be available daily and can be obtained during the allowed movement period.

The statement pointed out that in order to achieve stability for citizens during the period of stay at homes, there are several groups that will be excluded from the curfew, namely: -

Those who are allowed to work (24) hours, including:

The employees in the sectors of water, electricity, telecommunications, medical field, waste, factories and pharmaceutical companies, medical products, vaccines, masks, personal protection equipments, medical and health equipments, distribution of medicines and medical equipments, fuel stations (without car wash), facilitating the passing of dialysis patients and chronic diseases who need to visit the hospitals and the doctors periodically at all times, as well mills, bakeries, food products, drinking water, fertilizers, animal fodder and packaging requirements, adding that the work of pharmacies will be carried out according to the directives of the Pharmacists Trade Union.

As for the transportation of meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, fruits and all food depots and trucks, they are allowed to move from 06:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m.

The Wali (governor) stressed that all these excluded groups to abide by the health conditions, preventive measures and general safety, avoid overcrowding, and to maintain the specified distance and the sterilization permanently.

The statement indicated that to ensure the smooth implementation of this matrix, an emergency room has been formed headed by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State and membership of all the concerned authorities, explaining that the emergency room work 24 hours a day and evaluates the experience every 72 hours, in addition to receiving the opinions and suggestions of the citizens.

According to the statement there will be emergency rooms in each of the seven localities of Khartoum State, headed by the locality commissioners.

In his statement, the Wali (governor) asserted that these interim measures are aimed primarily to protecting the citizens from the deadly coronavirus epidemic.