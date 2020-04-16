Sudan: Federal Health Ministry - No New Cases of Corona Virus Reported

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for Epidemic Control held its daily meeting, Wednesday, chaired by the ministry's Director of the General Department for Planning and Health Policies , Dr. Mohamed Ali Al-Hussein, and the presence of the relevant departments of the Ministry, partners and relevant authorities.

The epidemiological reports confirmed that the coronavirus infections are still 32, including the previous five deaths.

The reports also indicated that there are 35 new suspected cases in the isolation centers in Sudan, and all are under the laboratory examination.

