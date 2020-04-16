Nigeria: COVID-19 - Comedian Alibaba Urges LASG On Strict Lockdown Implementation

Nigerian comedian Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as "Alibaba", has decried the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 in the country.

Akpobome, who took to his Instagram on Thursday, urged the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown order more seriously.

Alarmed by the constant spread of the disease, Alibaba drew government and Nigerians consciousness to the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to promptly contain the spread of the virus.

"Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours.

"All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.

"Lagos State must be firm like Rivers government did," he said.

Akpobome's colleague, Yomi Black, an award-winning comedian, spoke in the same vein and cautioned state governors against relaxing movement restriction at this critical period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that as of April 16, total confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 is 407, 128 persons discharged and 12 deaths.