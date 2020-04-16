Tanzania: Ring Road to Ease Dodoma Congestion

16 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

TRUCKS carrying more than ten-tonnes will soon be prohibited from entering the city center after construction of a ring road, the Dodoma City Council Executive Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi has said.

He said construction of the ring roads are at different stages, saying the move to divert the trucks is among others to tackle congestion in the city, where a number of beltways encircling the designated capital to various regions will be put in place.

"We want to reduce traffic volumes in the city center, therefore we will offer an alternate route around the city to drivers who do not need to stop in the city," said Mr Kunambi.

In October last year, the government announced the construction of 112.3 kilometers after receiving 494b/-loan from African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Kunambi thanked the government for continuing to invest in the city's mega projects so that it bears the status of a Capital City. "This ring road will virtually go round the city, and big trucks which are upwards of 10 tonnes will not be allowed to enter into the city center," he said.

He said feasibility study for the construction of 100km railway line within the city has started as a measure to reduce the envisaged traffic congestion. He said Dodoma city is growing fast, therefore there is need for railway transport.

He added that the train will connect Mtumba government city, city center, Msalato airport and other areas served by the proposed ring road.

He said when completed, all strategic projects for Dodoma city will transform the landscape and make it more attractive.

