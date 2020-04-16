Tanzania: Govt Focuses On Palm Farming, Warns Land Invaders

16 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Investment Centre Executive Director, Godfrey Mwambe has ordered people who have invaded the centre's land in Uvinza District, Kigoma Region to vacate immediately so that the areas could be used for investment activities as planned

Mr Mwambe said the centre owns 13.5 hectares of land in the district and that they are allocated for palm farming.

He was speaking during his official tour in the district.

He said the land was allocated by the government purposely to boost palm trees farming in the region and that it is high time all invaders vacate to give chance for investment activities to take place.

"These two farms, one with 3,249.76 hectares and another with 10,529.86 hectares were allocated by the government for palm trees farming. Our aim is to get enough raw materials for producing palm oil for both local use and export," he said.

According to Mr Mwambe, the statistics from the Ministry for Agriculture show that Tanzania import 400,000 tons of palm oil and it spends up to 600bn/-in purchasing cooking oil from abroad.

He said investing in palm farming in Kigoma Region will boost the production and help the nation from importing cooking oil.

"The government is aware of the challenge in the production of palm oil, therefore the crop has been added in the list of seven strategic crops. Others are cashew nuts, cotton, tea, coffee, sisal and tobacco," he said.

On his side, Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General (rtd), Emmanuel Maganga said his office will strengthen security to all areas that are allocated for various investment activities.

He ordered all invaders to vacate the identified areas or risk to lose their properties.

Uvinza District Commissioner, Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko said her office will provide education to all wananchi in the area so that there could be no more invasion of allocated land.

