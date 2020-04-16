East Africa: Why EAC Summit Was Called Off - Sg

EAST African Community (EAC), Secretary General, Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko has appealed to other EAC partner states to accord South Sudan time and space as it reorganises itself politically.

Responding to a question posed by the 'Daily News' yesterday, the Burundian diplomat pointed out that the world's newest nation was currently going through a crucial time since it joined the EAC in April 2016 and that it was imperative to respect its decisions whatever the outcome it had on the regional intergovernmental organisation.

"We all need to be sensitive with the country as you might be aware that it recently formed a Transitional Government of National Unity which means they are busy reorganising themselves," explained the EAC Secretary General.

Ambassador Mfumukeko's appeal follows a last minute request by the newest entrant into the EAC to have the planned extraordinary summit which was to be done through video conference postponed.

"President Salva Kiir wrote to us today (yesterday) requesting us to push further the summit."

"Much as it is unavailable, we cannot make decisions when one country isn't present," he said.

The 18th extraordinary summit, which was to be held via video conferencing, had been called by the Rwandan President and Chairperson of the Summit, Mr Paul Kagame, specifically to exchange views on the regional response against COVID-19, including its fiscal, economic and social consequences on the community.

According to rule 11 of the rules of procedure of the summit of the EAC Heads of State, a quorum comprises all partner, in consonance with decision making by consensus under Article 12 of the EAC Treaty.

This is the second time South Sudan has requested the EAC Secretariat to have a summit postponed.

Meanwhile, the EAC Secretariat yesterday dispatched 18 mobile laboratories to the six partner states in a bid to strengthen the capacity of each country to detect and respond to highly infectious disease-causing organisms, including Covid-19.

The mobile laboratory project is an EAC initiative through funding by the German state-owned development bank (KfW), in the region of $1.8mn.

"The mobile labs will beef up capacity to rapidly detect and confirm highly infectious organisms without moving samples to the central Public Health Lab in the capital of the countries," explained Ambassador Mfumukeko, shortly before flagging off the mobile vehicles to their respective countries.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda are each expected to receive two mobile labs through the dispatch, while Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan will receive one vehicle.

The mobile labs include four-wheel drive passenger carriers and four-wheel cargo carriers.

"After a few days on transit which might take between two to four days on the road, these laboratories are expected to arrive at designated border points where they will be handed over to country delegations... the labs will be operated at public health laboratories of each partner state," he added.

In the same vein, the EAC boss maintained that the Secretariat had no plans of downsizing even when most of its staff worked from home.

"Keeping our staff intact is very critical in responding to such emerging challenges, we had Ebola which was a major concern to us, but none of the staff was laid off."

As of yesterday, all EAC Partner States had confirmed cases of coronavirus with Kenya reporting 216 cases with 9 deaths; Rwanda 134; Uganda 55; Tanzania 53 with 3 deaths; Burundi 5 and one death and South Sudan 4 cases.

Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda have not reported any deaths so far.

A Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Ministers Responsible for Health and Ministers Responsible for EAC Affairs on the COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness and Response held on March 25 this year resolved, among other things, to direct all Partner States to continue implementing mandatory quarantine for 14 days for all travellers to the region, and avoid imported cases by implementing strict screening procedures at all border points.