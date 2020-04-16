Tanzania: Former Pccb Big Shot Enters Bargain On Money Laundering Charges

FORMER Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Kulthum Mansoor and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are still negotiating how to end the 1.4bn/-economic trial under plea bargaining arrangement.

This was revealed by Senior State Attorney, Wankyo Simon, for the prosecution, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday when the economic and money laundering trial, under which the then PCCB director is facing, came up for mention.

He further informed Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge, Godfrey Isaya that investigations into the matter have not been completed and, thus, requested for another adjournment to allow the negotiations as well as the investigations to be concluded.

Advocate Elia Mwingira, for the accused, could not say anything on the requests. The magistrate informed the parties that the accused person was not brought from remand prison because of the outbreak of the coronavirus decease. He adjourned the case to April 27, 2020.

Recently, Kulthum renewed her request to enter into plea bargaining agreement with the DPP by writing a letter to him, expressing intention to negotiate with a view of disposing of the trial summarily.

In October 2019, the former PCCB director joined the boat of persons charged with economic and money laundering charges to seek an amnesty that had been granted by President John Magufuli. She wrote to the DPP, showing her intention to enter into the agreement.

Such move was in terms of section 194A (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA). However, a month late, the deal aborted for unknown reasons.

Advocate Mwingira informed the court that the negotiations leading to the plea bargaining agreement had not reached a better position.

In the case, Kulthum is charged with eight counts of forgery, obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering a sum of 1,477,243,000/-.

Such offences are alleged to have been committed between January 2012 and May 2017 in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution alleges that between January 2013 and May 2018 at the premises of the PCCB Headquarters within Ilala District, knowingly and with intent to deceive, the Director forged a letter of offer, purporting to show that it was issued by Bagamoyo District Council, while it was untrue.

Between January 2012 and May 2017 at Upanga area in Ilala District, being the PCCB Director, by false pretences and with intent to defraud, obtained a total of 32.2m/- from different employees, Alex Mavika, Wakati Katondo, Gogo Migutah, Ekwabi Majungu, John Sangwa and Rose Shingela.

Such amount, according to the prosecution, was payment for sale of plot of land situated at Ukuni Village within Bagamoyo District in Coast Region with the accused person falsely pretending to be the owner of the said plots of land, a fact which she knew to be false.

On money laundering, the prosecution charges Kulthum that between January 2013 and May 2017 at Upanga within Ilala District, she acquired the sum of 1,477,243,000/-while she knew or ought to know or ought to have known at the time of receipt that the money was proceed of predicate offence of forgery.