Tanzania: GSM Promises Fully Engagement in Yanga Transformation Process

16 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans main kit suppliers GSM said they will fully be involved in the entire transformation process at the club whose time frame is set to be almost three years.

This was disclosed in Dar es Salaam by the firm's Managing Director, Hersi Said, who named three major areas they will be fully engaged to help the club accomplish the transformation procedures and enable it to run in a modern way.

"We will be involved to hire the consultant responsible for mind mapping for the whole process, to set the infrastructure for transformation and funding the whole process until when we will be satisfied that everything is well," he said.

Said added that currently, they are just waiting to sign contract with the concerned stakeholders before giving the green right to the transformation project, which he said has been divided into four phases.

"The first phase will be accomplished in six months and is the most important which will take into consideration major key areas of the entire project like restructuring the whole club to know whether the current system of football management requires chairman or president," he said.

He added that some of the things to be done during the first year will include issues of management, legal compliance, communication department, financial control, football development, partner activation and fans engagement.

"Yanga have got many supporters in every parts of the country but has never take advantage of them hence, we want to fully engage them during the upcoming transformation project," he pointed out.

About squad strengthening ahead of next season, Said pointed out that procedures to retain quality players for next season have already began as recommended by the technical bench.

"By next season, we want every player who will put on Yanga jersey to be worth it and a committee has already been set up to overlook the whole process of player recruitment," he said, while insisting that GSM is not involved to sign players but they simply facilitate the process.

"We have a full backing from the chairman of the club (Mshindo Msola), who already gave us a go ahead to facilitate signing of new players," he said.

Moreover, Said revealed that next season, they will ensure that they win the league title to end a three consecutive title drought.

"We failed to win the league title for three seasons in a row as such, next season, we have no other option other than winning the silverware," he disclosed.

He then called on Yanga fans to resist from buying fake jerseys of the team, saying by doing that, they deprive their club much need revenue.

Yanga remain third on the table with 51 points from 27 matches, three points behind second placed Azam FC, who have garnered 54 points from 28 outings, while league leaders Simba sit at the summit with 71 points from 28 matches.

Read the original article on Daily News.

