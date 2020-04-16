Nigeria: Group Wants Govt to Give North More Palliatives

A group, Arewa Initiative for Good Governance, has thrown its weight behind the Northern Governors Forum, insisting that government should give the North more palliatives.

In a statement co signed by Mohammed Bello Mohammed and Bar. Morris Odeh, National President and Executive Director of the group respectively, the group urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, establish COVID - 19 testing centers in all the North.

According to the statement, the group expressed support for the demand of Northern States Governors, asking the Federal Government to give the Northern states necessary palliatives to cushion the devastating effect of the COVID-19 in the country.

"The Arewa initiative for Good Governance which is renowned for the promotion of exemplary leadership in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, support the Northern States Governors after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday 14th April 2020 via Teleconference."

"The group described as erroneous the action of the Federal Government to accord both commodity and monetary palliatives to some states without any consideration for the vulnerability and peculiarity of the 19 Northern states whose citizens are mostly farmers and more so because of their porous borders."

"The group also asked the federal government to as a matter of urgency establish COVID - 19 testing centers in all the Nineteen northern states as a way of checkmating the spread of the COVID - 19 pandemic."

"Similarly, the Arewa Initiative for Good Governance commended the Northern Governors Forum for agreeing within themselves that each of the northern state should adopt measures that are suitable in the face of the ongoing lockdown of the country."

The group commended the Northern States Governors Forum Chairman, Honorable Simon Lalong who is also the Executive Governor of Plateau state for his exemplary leadership attributes particularly in steering the affairs of the Northern Governors Forum.

Vanguard