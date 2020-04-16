Ghana: Job Vacancy for GFA Referees Manager

16 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reposted vacancy for the position of Referees Manager.

This is after the GFA could not get a successful candidate within the set age limit of 40 years from the first vacancy announcement.

The reopening of the vacancy for the GFA Referees Manager, this time, comes with no age limits.

According to the FA, applications must be sent by email to ghanacv2020@gmail.com on or before 5.pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The job is a full-time and the person should be ready to stay in Accra.

As part of their job descriptions, the successful applicant must be able to organise courses for Referees, Referee Instructors and Referee Assessors.

The Referees Manager should also be prepared to produce teaching materials in line with the Laws of the Game issued by IFAB; report regularly on its activities to the Referees Committee either directly or through the General Secretary, assist the Referees Committee, implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee, carry out all tasks related to the logistics of refereeing.

The successful applicant must also be able to carry out all administrative duties of the refereeing department, implement programmes to develop the referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee, assist with the coordination of the GFA refereeing development programme with the Head of the GFA Technical Directorate, coordinate courses and events of refereeing among many others.

