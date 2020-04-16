Somalia: Mogadishu Under Curfew to Contain COVID-19

The federal government of Somalia is has enforced drastic measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although the country has only 60 confirmed cases of infection.

The curfew started tonight at 8:00pm till 5:00 in the morning, the curfew is expected to spread throughout the country after 3 state governments implemented the raft measures to combact the spread of covid-19.

Journalists and essential service providers are allowed to be working during the curfew hours, the FGS also stressed the importance of respecting the curfew in order to contain the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

Somalia becomes the second country in Africa to enforce night curfew after Kenya, the virus has so far claimed 2 lives and 60 infected cases in Somalia.