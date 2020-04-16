Somalia: Popular Warsheikh Beaches Closed to Public Over Corona Virus

16 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Warsheekh a popular getaway for beach lovers closed its borders from Mogadishu

The administrative district of Warsheekh district of the middle shabelle has ordered the closure of roads and movement to curb the spread of covd-19

The administrative of Warsheekh has banned the movement of vehicles that headed to Mogadishu. The closure comes after fears concerning corona virus rising in the horn of Africa.Many people from Mogadishu usually visit Warsheekh during weekends for its beautiful beaches.

Warsheek was before the civil war a popular destination for Sufi adherents who visited tombs of Sufi clerics and saints buried in the town.

It was was popular for beach lovers away from the mostly crowded Mogadishu beaches, recently the town away from Mogadishu only 40 km away has been a boom of visitors.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.