Liberia: Tragic Accident Leaves Motorcyclist Dead On Bong Mines Road

Bong — A tragic accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer left a 32-yr-old man dead in the Sackie Gbomah Community on the Kakata-Bong Mines highway in Margibi County.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased identified as Philip Wolova on Tuesday afternoon while riding on a red NGO YAMAHA motorbike, heading from the side of Kakata City, was reportedly hit from the back by the green Renault truck with plate LB 12062 on the same lane.

The deceased sustained severe head fracture due to the impact of the collision, which probably led to his instant demise.

Mr. Philip Wolova, Sr., the father of the deceased, grappling with sorrow said his family was saddened by the 'untimely' passing of his son.

"I was seated at my house at the hour of 4:26 pm when I saw a truck passing; we heard a loud horn sound and a minute later we saw people along the road alarming that there was a Yamaha motorbike lying on the road," Mr. Wolova narrated.

Mr. added that the news triggered concern for him because his son had just left their home and was en-route to the direction of the road accident.

Mr. Wolubah told FrontPageAfrica that when community members heard the noise and started running to the scene, he had no alternative but to walk towards the scene and to his utmost surprised he discovered that the truck has hit his son on the bike.

"The truck went in the bush because it was overtaking, because when the driver was blowing the horn that means he was overtaking on the opposite so when I look the other people saw the truck head in the bush," he explained.

Meanwhile, officers of the Traffic Division of the Liberian National Police Margibi County Detachment told FPA that they have launched investigation into the fatal collision, disclosing that the operator of the Renault tanker truck is currently undergoing preliminary probe.