Nigeria: 'Smart Utility Solution Will Reduce Electricity Consumption'

16 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

The Vice President, Corporate Development, CWG Plc, Mr. Daniel Shoban-Das, has said the Smart Utility Solution (SUS), which it pioneered and initiated can reduce electricity consumption by Nigerians.

The firm said the initiative was designed to automatically and remotely manage electricity consumption.

Disclosing the functionalities of the solution in Lagos recently, Shoban-Das noted that apart from power reduction, the solution would make a remote prepayment, remotely connects and disconnects service, detects tampering and monitors voltage and current.

He added that as part of the efforts to manage customers' complaints, which was hitherto one of the challenges of the power distribution companies, the SUS combined cutting-edge customer technologies such as smart Customer Interface Unit (CIU), as well as web and mobile applications.

"The key component of the solution is smart meters, which provide functions such as measuring customer electricity consumption on predetermined intervals, measuring voltage, and current levels, monitoring the credit levels, and monitoring the on/off status of electricity service," Shoban-Das said.

He explained that the solution could communicate metre readings to the head-end system for processing, analysis, and re-communication back to customers for billing, and feedback for actionable insights.

According to him, the key component of the SUS included smart metres, which are installed at the customer's premises. This typically collects electricity consumption data in minute intervals.

Another component is software systems that manage the large volume of load data from the meter to the server.

Metre Data Management (MDM) system, is another key component of the system used to store and process the metre data and integrate the metre data with the head-end system and billing system, and Customer Information System (CIS) are other components of the SUS.

The solution is an advanced metering infrastructure, which comprises of smart metres, communications networks, and data management systems that enable two-way communication between utilities and customers.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.