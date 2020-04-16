Ghana: Government Gets Gh₵250,000 Support From Diamond Cement Group to Fight COVID-19

16 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund set up by the President to support government's effort in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has received a GH₵250,000 support from Diamond Cement Group.

The cement manufacturing company presented a cheque for GH₵100,000 to the fund and in addition a total of 250 tonnes of cement worth GH₵150,000 towards the rehabilitation of isolation centres across the country.

A top delegation from the Diamond Cement Group including the Chairman, Mr Mukesh Patel, Mr Himesh Patel, a Director and Mr B.V.K Raju, the General Manager were present at the Ministry of Information in Accra on Tuesday to present the cheque.

The delegation was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana (CMAG), Reverend Dr George Dawson-Amoah, who was on hand to endorse the donation as Diamond Cement Group is a member of CMAG.

This donation brings to GH₵1.25 million as donations from cement manufacturers in Ghana.

Presenting the amount to the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Chairman of the Diamond Cement Group, Mr Mukesh Patel said the group saw the need to donate to the fund considering how crucial we all need to work together to help minimise the negative impact of the pandemic on economic activities.

Mr Patel commended the government for taking giant steps towards preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the entire citizens to follow the protocols outlined by the government to avoid a possible spread.

He hoped the cement donated would be used for its intended purpose to cater for cases recorded and isolation centres for effective management.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah thanked the Diamond Cement Group and members of the Cement Manufacturers Association for their commitment in supporting the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He observed this as a patriotic gesture and assured of government's commitment to fight the pandemic with every resource available.

