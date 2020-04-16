Ghana: COVID-19 Combat - 84 Fishermen Quarantined in C/Region

16 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A total of 84 fishermen, who returned to the Central Region from a fishing expedition in Cote d'Ivoire, have been quarantined for two weeks, over COVID-19 pandemic.

They included people quarantined for coming in contact with someone, who had tested positive for COVID-19 or who returned to the country after the closure of Ghana's border.

The Central Regional Director of Health, Dr Akosua Owusu-Sarpong, disclosed these at a meeting of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), divisional and district commanders of the Ghana Police Service, personnel of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

It sought to deliberate on how stakeholders could collaborate in enforcing directives and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said that a total of 150 of specimen sent for testing came out negative and also that the region currently had one confirmed case of COVID-19.

She explained that those quarantined did not necessarily have the disease, but the move was a means of taking precautionary measures against the spread of the disease.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said once a quarantined person tested positive for the disease, he or she is moved to a health facility, and appealed to MMDCEs to support COVID-19 pandemic education.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, urged journalists to support the fight against COVID-19, and expressed concern that some people were undermining efforts to contain the disease.

He said some people disseminated recorded voices, and made political statements to undermine the fight against COVID-19 in the region.

