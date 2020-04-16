Ghana: Karela United Appoint Adotey, Malam Yahaya

Former MTN FA Cup-winning coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, has been appointed as the new head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Karela United.

Coach Adotey, who is currently the assistant coach of the national Under-20 name side, Black Satellites, according to a release issued by the club on Monday, stated that the Super Cup-winning coach with Medeama SC, would be joined at the Anyinase-based club by former Ghanaian international Malam Yahaya as his deputy.

The premiership side will be hoping the two coaches would bring their rich coaching experience in the Ghana league to bare on the fortunes of the club and help rescue them from their dwindling fate.

Karela is languishing at the relegation zone ahead of the stoppage of the league due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The two are expected to kick-start work this week after speaking with the players and management to bring out their plans for the team, before taking over a virtual training programme put in place by the technical director of the club, Isaac Paha.

Commenting on the appointments, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr Elloeny Amande, said "the club settled on the two coaches based on their in-depth knowledge of the game and the wealth of experience they possess."

He expressed excitement at having the two experienced hands in their fold, adding that "we are ready to give them all the necessary support to excel."

For his part, Coach Adotey thanked the board and the management of club for giving them the opportunity to work and called for greater collaboration from all stakeholders at the club "to ensure that together we move the club to a respectable position on the log when the league resumes."

"I thank the board and the management on my behalf and that of my assistant for the opportunity and also called on all stakeholders of the club to rally behind us so that together we can turn the fortunes of the club around," he added.

The club will in the coming days announce the appointment of a goalkeepers trainer as well as outdoor a list of players they have acquired permanently and on loan.