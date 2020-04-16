Malawi: Dowa Underfunded in the COVID-19 Fight

16 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Dowa — Minister of Trade and Industry, Salim Bagus has expressed worry over the budget that was allocated to Dowa District for efforts towards Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, saying the district has high population and needs more resources.

Dowa District was allocated K30 million for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. The minister said comparing with other districts, the money was on the lower side.

Briefing Dowa District Coronavirus response committee, the minister, who is a member of special cabinet committee on COVID-19, commended the district team for progress made on the preparedness.

Currently, the district's population stands close to 800,000 and in addition, the district hosts not less than 49,000 refugees at Dzaleka Refugees Camp.

"The allocated budget is really on the lower side, in case they have COVID-19 patients here they will face problems," said Bagus.

He noted that the main problem the district faces is inadequate Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.

Bagus described the activities implemented by Dowa District Council for the COVID-19 preparedness as impressive, saying they have a multi-sectoral approach which is ideal in the prevention of the virus.

"My visit was to assess how prepared the district is on COVID- 19 and challenges they are facing in course of this work and how they plan to implement planned activities on COVID-19," he said.

Earlier, Director of Health Services, Dr. Peter Makoza, gave a presentation describing activities implemented from January 2020 to April 2020 stressing more on prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19.

"We have a summary of activities that the district conducted so far which includes: mobile vans moving across the district putting messages across, training of health workers in case management and control," said Makoza.

In his remarks, Dowa District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko said the district is considered high risk because of the refugee's community which is very mobile most times.

