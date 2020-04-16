Malawi: Husband Kills Wife Over Maize, Mob Retaliates

16 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu — A couple in Ntcheu died on Monday after the two had picked a quarrel over a bag of maize.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the two had allegedly picked up a quarrel over a bag of maize which the husband wanted to sell in order to settle his debts.

"The issue did not go well with the wife which prompted the husband, Aubrey James, to assault his wife, Lyness Million, with a metal bar," said Chigalu.

He said Million got unconscious and was rushed to Nsipe Health Centre in the district where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"Angered by the death of the woman, people in the community mobilized themselves and resorted to assaulting the suspect to death," said Chigalu.

Million hailed from Zidana Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine whilst Aubrey James came from Zidana Village in Senior Chief Kwataine's area.

Meanwhile, police in the district have condemned both incidents that have led to the loss of the two lives.

