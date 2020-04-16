Nigeria: Why We Are Commencing Palliatives Distribution in Abaji - Minister

16 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has said that the decision to begin distribution of palliatives in Abaji was to test-run the exercise with regards to security personnel and logistics with a view to improving on any identified mistakes in subsequent area councils.

The minister, who made this known in a meeting with traditional rulers and representatives of religious groups and political leaders yesterday, asked for suggestions on how best the palliative items would reach those who genuinely need them in their domains.

A statement by Mr. Austine Elemue, quoted the minister as saying, "the reason for this meeting today is to discuss the burning issue of the palliative distribution to our people seamlessly and the strategy we have adopted.

"By the grace of God, we are ready to go. We have what it takes in our reservoir to distribute to all our vulnerable in the FCT. We felt this is the right time to discuss with our royal fathers on the modalities of distribution. We want to seek your advice from your reservoir of knowledge and wisdom to guide us properly.

"However, we don't want to expose people to the danger of COVID-19 in the guise of sharing palliatives. Therefore, we have drawn up our strategy. It is proposed that the palliative will commence in Abaji on Friday April 17, 2020.

"Abaji is targeted because it has the smallest population and one of the poorest area councils in the FCT by our data. The outcome of Abaji distribution will enable us evaluate our performance. During the distribution, the security will be mobilized and lockdown each area council to enable us move from house to house".

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers, the Ona of Abaji, who is also the chairman of council of chiefs, Adamu Baba Yunusa, pledged the support of all chiefs to the exercise.

