Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Cases Surge to 23 As Bulawayo Records Five New Cases

16 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Zimbabwe's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen to 23, with Bulawayo recording five more cases of the dreaded pandemic.

This was confirmed by the Health Ministry Wednesday in its regular update on COVID-19 cases.

The cases jumped from 18 to 23.

According to the ministry, Zimbabwe has far tested 716 samples with 693 testing negative. Since the outbreak, three deaths, one recovery have been recorded.

"The National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples and five were positive for COVID-19," read the statement.

"All five new cases were due to local transmission.

"Additionally, the Microbiology Reference laboratory today tested 28 samples Harare with 23, Mashonaland East with 3, Mutare with 1 and all were negative for Covid-19."

Bulawayo has become the epicenter of the virus with 10 cases to date while Harare has eight.

