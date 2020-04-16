Namibian Rugby in Dire Straits

With the nationwide lockdown having been extended by a further three weeks on Tuesday, Namibian rugby is now starting to bear the brunt of its enforced absence from the field of play.

The president of the Namibia Rugby Union, Corrie Mensah on Wednesday admitted that the union is in dire straits with no funds in its account to pay its staff by the end of the month.

"At the moment we have no income whatsoever. We received a reduced grant from World Rugby for the first term, to cover our basic needs and to pay salaries to our core staff and service providers, but now it looks like we are doomed and I don't know how we will manage this month," he said.

"We normally pay on the 25th of the month, but at this stage there is nothing and if the situation doesn't change we will either have to put them on unpaid leave, or make a big cut in their salaries, or we will have to start retrenching people," he added.

According to Mensah, Namibia's quarterly grants from World Rugby have been adversely affected due to the crisis.

"We need to fulfil certain key critical factors to receive our high performance grants, of which game-time is one, but if you can't play then you can't fulfil the criteria. Furthermore, our sponsors will start to withdraw, because matches are not taking place and they won't receive their mileage," he said.

Namibia's first international match this year is supposed to take place on 30 May when they are due to host Zambia in the Africa Cup, but Mensah said it was becoming increasingly unlikely that it will take place.

"If the lockdown is lifted on 4 May, will that leave enough time for the team to start training and be ready by 30 May? Furthermore there are a lot of other uncertainties - will our borders be open by then and what about Zambia, what is their situation and will their payers be allowed to travel, so it's a difficult situation," he said.

"At the end of June we are supposed to play Madagascar away, but if you look at the situation there now, I don't think that we would want to go there. So it's unlikely that it will happen and one must also look at the financial impact of the lockdown on the unions," he said. (Madagascar currently has 108 coronavirus infections).

Mensah, meanwhile, has called on local clubs to ensure that their players remain fit so that they can get the local leagues up and running as soon as possible.

"I informed the clubs that they must keep their players motivated to continue with their strength and conditioning programmes, so that if the lockdown restrictions are lifted on 4 May we won't need a recovery phase, but will be able to hit the ground running.

"Then we can prepare to start the local leagues by the first week of June, provided all the other restrictions are also lifted, like the ban on large gatherings. If you take just two teams playing each other in the Premier League and the Reserve League on any given Saturday that will involve at least 100 people consisting of players and support staff so that restriction should be lifted by then," he added.

In Europe some football leagues are considering to continue their leagues in front of empty stadiums, but Mensah said that was not an option in Namibia.

"Our clubs are struggling financially so they will need to generate income from gate takings, while the sponsors will also not receive any mileage if there are no fans.

"European clubs can afford to play without fans, because they receive income by broadcasting their matches on television, but for us it's impossible to pay the NBC to broadcast our matches live," he added.

He, however, added that they are considering other options for the upcoming season.

"We have actually discussed the possibility of live streaming club matches, as well as Namibia's national matches on social media. We hope to get that started this year to give our sponsors more exposure, but we will have to run some promotions to inform Namibian rugby fans about that," he said.