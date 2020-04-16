Namibia: Ras Sheehama to Release Album

WHILE the entertainment scene has come to a standstill with events either being postponed or cancelled, fans of the legendary Ras Sheehama can at least look forward to a compilation album which will feature his hit songs since 1991.

"Currently I am staying at home and keeping safe during the lockdown, but at the same time I am also busy cooking up something new. This is an album that the public asked for," the Afro-reggae singer and songwriter says.

The idea for the new project came to him while he was being interviewed for a live show.

"When I looked at the comments from the viewers I noticed that most of them were asking me where they can get hold of some of my old music. I have copies of my work, but the shops don't have these materials anymore. I release music for the people to listen to so if they want my work, then I am pleased to share it with them. These songs must never be forgotten."

Songs such as 'City Young Girl', 'Cassinga', 'Inotela' and 'Travelling On', along with new material will be included on the album.

"I don't know how many songs the album will contain, but I will have the maximum amount that an album can take. The more songs, the better for me. I am also pleased to be able to share some of my new work with my supporters."

He says the album will be released after the lockdown comes to an end. He urges artists and the public to adhere to the lockdown rules at all times.

"Yes, I know that it is not good time for us now, but let's all try our best to be safe. Please Namibia, let's all stay at home. Let's do this for our health's sake, because it is important."