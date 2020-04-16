Namibia: Finance Ministry Clarifies Emergency Income Grant Processes

14 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that people receiving social grants on behalf of others, such as orphans or vulnerable children and other relatives, do not qualify for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG). The finance ministry this weekend explained that the EIG system does not allow for double benefits for any person whose ID number is registered for any sort or social grant and those who will attempt to apply will be declined.

"We are aware that such social grant might not be for their own use and we encourage them to be patient and wait for an appeal opportunity that will be provided through the regional councils. The appeal modalities are being worked on and will be announced at a later stage. We, therefore, encourage recipients of any grant to avoid taking part in this process," stated Tonateni Shidhudhu, Chief Public Relations Officer in the ministry. Shidhudhu continued that students, irrespective of being recipients of NSFAF loans and grants, do not qualify for the Emergency Income Grant. This is because students are not economically active and have not lost any livelihood during the Covid-19 lockdown period. He thus encouraged students not to apply, warning that this will amount to fraud which will be punishable in terms of the law.

Through Shidhudhu, the Ministry of Finance also urged qualifying applicants to ensure they have applied and not to provide their identity documents to someone else they don't trust to apply for them. Applicants are also encouraged to apply for themselves and to use their cell phone numbers or those of their trusted persons.

"All Namibians are warmed to desist from every temptation to use anybody's personal identification without authorisation to avoid criminal and corruption charges," Shidhudhu cautioned.

As of Sunday evening, 12 April 2020, more than 350 000 applicants had been verified and were declared ready for payment today (Tuesday). Shidhudhu noted that the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with MTC and MobiPay, is working hard to improve the system, and it is expected that most applications will go through without huddles.

"Government remains committed to deliver[in] on its promises of assisting those who became vulnerable during the Covid-19 lockdown and the nation is urged to remain calm and continue observing the lockdown regulations to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus in the country and save the economy," Shidhudhu concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.