Nigeria: NCDC Establishes COVID-19 Testing Laboratory for North-East in Borno

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has established a COVID-19 testing laboratory at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to enhance effective surveillance, detection and response to the pandemic in the North East region.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Ahidjo said that henceforth, the samples of suspected cases of COVID-19 in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and other neighbouring states, can be tested at the facility.

NAN reports that the NCDC had installed the Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) to improve disease surveillance, detection and management of any outbreaks.

He explained that 10 laboratory scientists and two quality control officers had undergone capacity training on how to use the machines and kits by the NCDC management.

He said that the hospital had adopted proactive measures aimed at mitigating the spread of Coronavirus, and protecting the health and safety of patients, staff and visitors.

"We have already established our own COVID-19 centre in the hospital in collaboration with the Borno State Government. I want to commend the government for supporting the hospital.

"We have also produced our own hand sanitisers for our staff, hospital community as well as the general public with a view to promote safe hygiene practices.

"We want to give special commendation to Sir Emeka Offor Foundation for donating about 140 feet container loads of medical equipment under its 2020 humanitarian aid," he said.

The CMD said that the support was timely as it came at a critical time of need.

He urged well meaning individuals, philanthropists and business communities to emulate the foundation to enable it improve quality of health in the society.

NAN reports that Borno is one of the 17 states in Nigeria yet to record any Coronavirus case.

NAN also reports that the NCDC has supported about 11 states to establish Public Health Emergency Operations Centres for improved coordination of outbreak preparedness and response.

The states include Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau and Rivers as well as FCT-Abuja. (NAN)