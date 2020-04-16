Zimbabwe: Protect Africans, MDC Urges China

The opposition MDC has called on the Chinese government to take all measures required under international law to protect Africans.

In a statement yesterday, MDC Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Hlatywayo said reports that Africans in China were being subjected to all forms of abuse and discrimination was worrying considering the role the Asian giant was playing in Zimbabwe's fight against Covid-19.

"The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A), while noting the role played by China in the refurbishment of Wilkins Hospital, a critical Covid-19 isolation centre in Harare, hereby calls upon the Chinese Government to take all measures as is required under international law to protect Africans in China who are facing discrimination, unwarranted evictions and all manner of ill treatment and abuse," said Hlatywayo

Hlatywayo said reports that Africans are being subjected to forced Covid-19 investigations and quarantine.

"There are disturbing reports of people of African descent being subjected to forced epidemic investigation and Nucleic Acid Test, forced quarantine including in cases where they have not travelled outside China , came in contact with infected persons or show symptoms of Covid-19.

"Africans are being evicted from their places of accommodation, banned from entering restaurants and other public facilities, threatened with deportations, arrests and revocation of visas despite being not infected with the pandemic, especially in the Guangdong Province of China" said Hlatywayo

She said the targeting of Africans amounts to racism as it is not supported by any scientific logic and contradicts the fact that it was in Wuhan Province of China where the pandemic originated.

Hlatywayo said the MDC Alliance calls on the protection of Africans under the Chinese jurisdiction and the fight against Covid-19 requires all races.

"The MDC-A therefore calls on the Chinese Government to protect Africans under its jurisdiction. The fight against Covid-19 requires unity of all countries and races. It is therefore imperative for the world to rally everyone's resolve in defeating this pandemic."

There have been reports that Africans residing in China are being subjected to inhumane treatment and are being to Covid-19 investigations.