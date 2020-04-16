Nigeria: We're Building 50 Bus Shelters - Imo Govt

Imo State government, on Wednedsay, said it has planned to build 50 modern bus shelters in and around Owerri metropolis.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, spoke in Owerri in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Ebere Uzokwa, adding that the project would improve the internally-generated revenue for the state.

To realise this project, the commissioner said the bus shelters would be constructed at strategic positions in the state.

Anunobi claimed that this project was part of the blueprint of the Ministry of Transport to make the capital city investor friendly.

The statement said: "Imo State Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, has held a strategic meeting with the management of Cache Ltd., led by Mr. Jerry Ibekwe, to explore the possibility of building modern bus shelters in the capital city.

"The company has proposed to build modern bus shelters in Owerri municipality and other strategic locations across the state, which the ministry has identified in its comprehensive blueprint that will drive a sanitised and transformed transport system under the shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodinma."

The statement pointed out that "the pilot phase of this project will deliver 52 bus shelters in Owerri capital city.

"The project, which is the first of its kind, will upon completion generate revenue for the state, guarantee safety and comfort of the commuters as well as add beautification to the capital city."

Vanguard