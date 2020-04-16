Rwanda: Nine Domestic e-Commerce Platforms Recommended During Lockdown

As the country continues to witness the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government of Rwanda on Wednesday, April 15 reiterated the need to embrace cashless payments and e-commerce

The call is a joint effort by the Ministry of Trade and Industries as well as the Ministry of ICT and Innovation to encourage the public to observe social distancing as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing has also been enforced through a lockdown that was initially imposed on March 15 before it was extended for 15 more days.

The country also closed all of its borders and suspended passenger flights.

This has limited access to both essential and nonessential goods by the public.

In an effort to increase access to these services by the public, the government has recommended nine domestic E-commerce and online grocery platforms to turn during and even after the coronavirus lockdown.

"We are happy to announce a list of e-commerce platforms you can turn to in case you want them to deliver goods to your homes," reads part of the joint statement.

1. DMM HeHe

This is an online shopping platform that works with local businesses to deliver groceries to clients. All buyers can access the platform via www.hehe.rw

2. Shop Mart

Shop Mart is another online shopping platform that particularly delivers fruits and vegetables together with dry goods.

3. Kasha

Kasha is an E-commerce platform that enables primarily women but also men access a variety of health products and self-care with a guarantee of confidentiality, quality and convenience.

The products include sanitary pads, emergency contraceptive pills, soaps, lotions among others.

4. Vuba Vuba

With just a few months after the local food delivery company commenced its operations in Rwanda, Vuba Vuba has already attracted the attention of many clients.

The operations include delivering food from all restaurants in Kigali to clients' doorsteps, delivering daily essentials from supermarkets to homes under its Supermarket category as well as drinks, beverages, and party related under its Liquor Store category.

5. Murukali

Murukali delivers groceries, office equipment and day to day necessary products.

6. Rushfood

Rushfoods is another online platform that compliments the local food distribution chain.

7. Olado

Olado is another E-commerce platform that links up buyers and sellers to do business online.

According to the firm, they only facilitate transactions related to electronics, sports equipment, home appliances and packed foods.

8. Pack&Pick

Pack&Pick is essentially one of the online platforms that have unique models.

What they do is simple; buy fresh grocery from local producers, clean, package and timely deliver them to customers

9. Store2Door

This is another online grocery platform that has been recommended to the public.

Sore2Door post a catalog of the products, takes and delivers orders from customers.