Kenya: KCB Kenya Sets Aside Sh150 Million for Fighting COVID-19

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank has set aside Sh150 million to be used to fight the impact and the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The funds add to the monies already collected by the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, to mobilize resources for emergency response towards containing the spread, effects, and impact of the virus which has so far claimed the lives of 10 in the country.

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara said the funds will cushion Kenyans who are already feeling the pinch caused by the outbreak of the disease.

"We stand with the nation to help limit the spread of the virus and ease the related economic hardships faced by the communities in which we operate in," KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara said.

The lender's group Managing Director added that the disease can only be fought if all Kenyans unite to ensure the pandemic does not bite us deeper than it already has.

"This pandemic is a new test of our collective strength and we must work together to address it. We are committed to play our part to support this initiative and complement the Government's effort in empowering the most vulnerable in our midst," said Oigara who is also a Board Member of the Fund Chaired by Jane Karuku.

The contribution follows government's appeal to different individuals and companies in the country to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

"The Government of Kenya calls upon all Kenyans, Corporate Entities both domestic and multinational, as well as our international development partners to support the national initiative," said Kenyatta during the launch of the COVID 19 kitty.

The lender joins other banks such as Co-operative, ABSA, Standard Chartered to publicly announce its donation towards the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Kenya had confirmed 225 cases by Wednesday after 9 more tested positive for the coronavirus infections.

The ministry of health warned that the number of infections could spike to 10,000 cases by end of April should Kenyans fail to comply with the measures the government has put in place to curb the spread of the disease.