Kenya: Priest Granted Sh150,000 Cash Bail After Denying Exposing Public to COVID-19

16 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Richard Onyango, a catholic priest accused of violating coronavirus quarantine guidelines, was Thursday granted Sh150,000 cash bail after denying charges of exposing the public to coronavirus.

The priest was charged before a Senior Magistrate at the Milimani Law Courts for defying health ministry's self-quarantine protocols after he returned to the country from Rome on March 12.

The case will be mentioned on May 2.

Father Richard Onyango was arrested on Thursday, April 9, moments after he was released from the hospital where he had recovered from COVID-19.

He had been hospitalized for more than two weeks after the Ministry of Health confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health traced more than 100 people from Siaya and Kisumu who had come into contact with the priest and put them under quarantine.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who was facing similar charges was also granted Sh200,000 cash bail and also asked to self quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Saburi was arrested Apr 3, 2020 when he was discharged from Coast General Hospital after he recovered from COVID-19.

