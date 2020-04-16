Rwanda: 54 Recover as Rwanda Coronavirus Cases Rise to 136

At least 54 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda, according to the country's health ministry.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije said the patients had been released after two consecutive negative results, each 24 hours apart.

They will, however, be required to self-isolate for 14 days before being reintegrated fully into the community.

Dr Ngamije also announced that two new coronavirus cases, raising the national tally to 136.

Two contacts of previously confirmed positive cases

"Two new coronavirus cases were identified today [Wednesday], out of 923 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been isolated, and the tracing of contacts is ongoing," Dr Ngamije said.

He added that all patients are in stable condition.

The country has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths.

However, officials are concerned about some Rwandans who had travelled abroad from countries with confirmed cases of Covid-19 but did not voluntarily declare themselves for testing.

The government now plans to prosecute anyone withholding such information or fails to report Covid-19 symptoms.

"We urge everyone who came from abroad still out there to report themselves for testing and know their status even when they have mild symptoms," said Dr Ngamije.

Rwanda remains under total lockdown until April 19 to prevent further spread.