Rwanda: 54 Recover as Rwanda Coronavirus Cases Rise to 136

16 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arafat Mugabo

At least 54 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda, according to the country's health ministry.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije said the patients had been released after two consecutive negative results, each 24 hours apart.

They will, however, be required to self-isolate for 14 days before being reintegrated fully into the community.

Dr Ngamije also announced that two new coronavirus cases, raising the national tally to 136.

Two contacts of previously confirmed positive cases

"Two new coronavirus cases were identified today [Wednesday], out of 923 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been isolated, and the tracing of contacts is ongoing," Dr Ngamije said.

He added that all patients are in stable condition.

The country has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths.

However, officials are concerned about some Rwandans who had travelled abroad from countries with confirmed cases of Covid-19 but did not voluntarily declare themselves for testing.

The government now plans to prosecute anyone withholding such information or fails to report Covid-19 symptoms.

"We urge everyone who came from abroad still out there to report themselves for testing and know their status even when they have mild symptoms," said Dr Ngamije.

Rwanda remains under total lockdown until April 19 to prevent further spread.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.