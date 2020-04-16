Namibia: Informal Sector Gets Lifeline

INFORMAL traders yesterday received reprieve and will be allowed to operate during the nationwide lockdown, although on strict conditions.

President Hage Geingob made this announcement when he addressed the nation on further measures the government is taking to curb the spread of Covid-19. These included the introduction of a national lockdown.

The country was put on a partial lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions from 17 March set to end at midnight on Friday, but Geingob extended this to a nationwide lockdown until 4 May midnight.

"The current prohibition relating to certain operations and closure of certain business activities have been revisited to allow for the opening of informal trading and open markets, subject to strict hygiene, social distancing and limited gathering," he said.

Geingob added that the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development would be tasked with implementing ways to enforce full compliance.

The president said teachers and lecturers will operate from home during the period of the lockdown, and officially return to places of work on Wednesday, 6 May. Pupils and students will not return to classes until further notice.

The working from home directive for government and private sector employees which has been in place for 14 days ending 17 April, will continue to Tuesday, 5 May.

"The fishing sector operates in the food supply chain. As such, they are considered to render essential services subject to the health standards agreed. The operation of this industry will be allowed to continue," he said.

The Ministry of Finance yesterday started paying the over 350 000 applicants who have been vetted for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) being rolled out to Namibians whose livelihoods were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The grant is a once-off payment of N$750 per qualifying person on the basis of having lost income or experienced difficult circumstances during the lockdown.

It is expected to benefit 749 000 people, and at N$750 per person, this would cost the government N$562 million.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said the partial lockdown of the Erongo and Khomas regions was not efficient as there were breaches of the directives among the public.

Shangula cited specific incidents in which a confirmed case did not self-isolate as instructed, or used public transport while seeking healthcare for symptoms.

The minister said case number 15 breached the self-isolation regulation while waiting for his results and was out-and-about in the community when the diagnosis was confirmed.

"Against the recommendation for not using public transportation when seeking healthcare, the case took a taxi from his house to Robert Mugabe clinic for admission to isolation on 7 April. There is the potential that several contacts may not be identified. If these contacts became infected it could potentially mean some community spread may have been seeded by that case," he said.

The minister said case number nine, who was diagnosed on 25 March, two days before the lockdown came into effect, had a total of seven secondary contacts outside the nucleur family.

"These cases were discharged from quarantine without extended laboratory testing. There is therefore a small but practical risk that some of the asymptomatic cases discharged from quarantine, might be infections, so we need an extended period to conduct surveillance to rule out possible infections."

The minister further gave the example of case 16 who was diagnosed on 5 April, but breached quarantine procedures and continued to work, interacting with more than 50 people while waiting for test results.

Namibia had its first two confirmed cases on 13 March and currently stands at 16 cases with 13 travel-related and three local transmissions. There are currently no deaths reported.

Shangula said six cases were reported during the lockdown of the two regions.

"The lockdown will inevitably limit people's right to movement, but such limitation is justified to protect public health," he said.